DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s important to have a family, but the location makes all the difference!

Financial advisory website, Wallet Hub ranked the best and worst places to raise a family. Plano, which is just right outside Dallas, is ranked #4 out of 182 cities on their list. Lubbock ranked at 130.

Wallet Hub said, “In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics.”

Houston ranked #141, while Dallas ranked #138. San Antonio came in at #123. Cities surrounding Dallas like Arlington ranked at #97 and Irving ranked at #85.

If you want to check out where other Texas cities ranked, make sure to visit Wallet Hub‘s website.