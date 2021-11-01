Zach Williams hits the road in 2022 with Anne Wilson; stop at Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:

Multi GRAMMY® Award winner Zach Williams and special guest Anne Wilson announced today their plans for a thirty-five show tour beginning in Indiana March 2 and finishing up in South Carolina on May 1. Along the way, the tour will make a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on April 3, 2022, at 7 p.m.

“One of the best parts of my job is getting to travel around the country – worshipping with a new room full of people each and every night.” Said Zach Williams. “I can’t remember a time in my lifetime when it was more needed than right now. This spring, I am honored to be able to hit the road with my good friend Anne Wilson and bring a great show, a great message, and a great lineup to so many cities around the States.”

“We are excited to have tour sponsors Food for the Hungry, Altrua HealthShare and KLOVE & Air1 Radio be part of these nights with Zach and Anne.” Said Curtis Pinkerton Director of Marketing for Awakening Events. “Through the support of all these great partners and the support of the ticket buyers we’re able to have a lasting impact in these communities long after the show is over.”

Tickets for the Zach Williams go on sale THIS FRIDAY, November 5 at 11 a.m. (CT) and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, calling ETIX at (800) 514 -3849×1, or at the venue Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets range in price from $19.75 – $199.00 plus taxes and fees. Fans and AE Insiders can take advantage of a 20% discount on tickets when they purchase by November 14th and use the code INSIDER. For details and tickets please visit www.awakeningevents.com or www.zachwilliamsmusic.com.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

