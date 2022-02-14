Happiness. What is it?

According to Aristotle, happiness consists in achieving, through the course of a whole lifetime, all the goods – health, wealth, knowledge, friends, etc. – that lead to the perfection of human nature and to the enrichment of Human Life.

But back here in 2022…with so much going on in the world, what is the road to happiness? In this week’s Intentional Living, I spoke with a holistic healing expert who gives us seven different ways to find it.

We could all use a little happiness boost! Holistic Therapist Kayote Joseph shares her science-backed tips on how to turn the volume down on negative thoughts and shift our awareness to the parts of our lives that are working, to thoughts and ideas that make us feel inspired and uplifted.

Kayote gives us 7 practical tips on how we can be happier and healthier every day – from doing an act of kindness to meditating, getting into nature, and cultivating moments of gratitude.

She offers a free meditation on her website kayotejoseph.com and scroll down to the bottom to enter your email address and your name!