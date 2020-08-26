Intentional Living- Are you losing sleep? Here are five Yoga poses to help with that.

A good night’s sleep isn’t only important for energy and focus. But research has shown it can also support a strong immune system and help fight off infection, which is top of mind right now during this pandemic. In this week’s Intentional Living we take a look at five different Yoga poses to help with better sleep.
We remain in uncertain times, but five Yoga poses before bed can help you catch those ZZZZZ’s.
- Reclining Big Toe Pose – lifting one leg up and one leg down and hold behind the calf or the hamstring and breathe. Hold for thirty seconds and switch sides.
- Lizard Pose – Very good for stretching out the hip flexors that often get really really tight during the day if you are sitting at a desk. Hold on each side for thirty seconds.
- Bound Ankle Pose – Feet together, knees apart. Lift your chest and fall forward. Remember to breathe in and out through your nose throughout this series.
- Pigeon Pose- Getting in to the glutes and breathing in to release any tension in the hips.
- Legs up the wall or the headboard – Legs are elevated higher than the hips allowing the blood to rush down and calming the nervous system.
According to the National Sleep Foundation, a regular Yoga practice can help people with insomnia sleep longer, fall asleep faster and fall back asleep more easily in the middle of the night.