Intentional Living- Are you losing sleep? Here are five Yoga poses to help with that.

A good night’s sleep isn’t only important for energy and focus. But research has shown it can also support a strong immune system and help fight off infection, which is top of mind right now during this pandemic. In this week’s Intentional Living we take a look at five different Yoga poses to help with better sleep.

We remain in uncertain times, but five Yoga poses before bed can help you catch those ZZZZZ’s.

Reclining Big Toe Pose – lifting one leg up and one leg down and hold behind the calf or the hamstring and breathe. Hold for thirty seconds and switch sides. Lizard Pose – Very good for stretching out the hip flexors that often get really really tight during the day if you are sitting at a desk. Hold on each side for thirty seconds. Bound Ankle Pose – Feet together, knees apart. Lift your chest and fall forward. Remember to breathe in and out through your nose throughout this series. Pigeon Pose- Getting in to the glutes and breathing in to release any tension in the hips. Legs up the wall or the headboard – Legs are elevated higher than the hips allowing the blood to rush down and calming the nervous system.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, a regular Yoga practice can help people with insomnia sleep longer, fall asleep faster and fall back asleep more easily in the middle of the night.