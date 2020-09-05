Intentional Living – Beverages for Bedtime

Do you have trouble falling asleep, or just want a more restful one once you do? Well what you drink could affect that. In this week’s Intentional Living, we’ll guide you to some helpful beverages for bedtime.

So if the idea of a warm glass of milk to help you sleep is less than appetizing, you’re in luck. Experts say that’s not the only beverage option that could help you with getting some ZZZZZ’s.

According to Matthew Schmitt, a doctor of sleep medicine in Georgia, you’ll want to reach for food and drinks that have certain minerals, therapeutic herbs, and essential amino acids. They can aid your body’s production of Serotonin and Melatonin, important for regulating your sleep.

Here are a few you might want to try.

Chamomile tea, it’s a natural sedative and sleep aid.

Ashwagandha tea, traditionally used in Indian Ayurvedic Alternative Medicine to calm the nerves.

Valerian Root tea, this plant is used to treat things like insomnia and anxiety.

Warm Milk, known for helping your body produce Melatonin.

Almond Milk, if you don’t do well with dairy, try this replacement.

Cherry Juice, Another possible drink that may help increase your Melatonin levels.

Other things to remember. Don’t eat or drink at least two hours before bedtime to avoid trips to the bathroom and heartburn throughout the night. And stay away from drinking caffeine or alcohol in the evening. If you’re still having trouble sleeping make sure to consult your physician.