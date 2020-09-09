Intentional Living – Dark Thoughts

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. With reports of suicidal thoughts on the rise during this pandemic now, more than ever, it’s important to know how to cope with those dark thoughts.

It’s been a year like no other. And it’s taken a toll on everyone. Psychologist, Dr. Barbara Rothbaum says, “there is no one in the world that covid hasn’t touched.”

A June survey of more than fifty four hundred U.S. adults by the centers for disease control and prevention showed twice as may people reported serious consideration of suicide in the thirty days before being questioned, than U.S. adults in 2018, referring to the previous twelve months.

Suicidal thoughts were significantly higher among young adults, African Americans and Hispanics, Unpaid Adult caregivers, essential workers and those being treated for preexisting psychiatric conditions.

Dr. Rothbaum says, “it’s important to reach out. If you’re thinking about someone they don’t know you’re thinking about them. Reach out, text them, email them, or call them.”

Some ways to cope include…

Remembering they are just thoughts. You don’t have to act on them.

Removing anything that could be used to harm yourself.

Getting good sleep.

Avoiding alcohol and other substances.

Talking to someone you trust.

And if you or a loved one are having thoughts that life isn’t worth living, Please get help.

There are a number of hotlines anyone having thoughts of harming themselves can call, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255