Intentional Living – Healthy Changes

Doctors and Nurses never shy away from helping those in need, even when it puts their own health at risk. But during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, their own mental health could be suffering. That's this week's Intentional Living.

Being a health care provider is always high risk and full of stress, but experts are saying because of the coronavirus, those risk factors and stressors are amplified. Our health care workers are becoming the so-called "second victims" of this crisis. That term refers to those experiencing trauma related to a patient's care.