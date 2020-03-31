Intentional Living – How to avoid the Corona 15

Losing sleep? Craving carbs? You’re not alone.

There’s a scientific reason self isolation may be affecting your health.

If you’re caving into those carbs –and tossing and turning at night — it may be your body’s reaction to the stress that’s surrounding you.

Poor sleep affects the part of your body that regulates appettite, metabolism and more –leaving us craving fatty, starchy, sugary foods.

But even during self isolation — there are ways to get healthier sleep.

First — keep a regular sleep schedule –go to bed at night and get up at the same time each day. That will help train your brain to expect sleep.

Get out of the house for at least 15 minutes each day — the daylight helps your body clock.

Exercise — it can improve sleep.

No caffeine after 3-pm.

No screen time before bed — the blue lights emitted can mess with your body clock.

Make sure your bedroom is dark and cool — researchers say we tend to sleep better in cooler temperatures.

Bottom line — getting those zzzzz’s may help you put down the junk food.

You can also try relaxation techniques before bed — like deep breathing or meditation —