Intentional Living – Kids Mental Health

Whether your kids have returned to face to face or virtual school, there is growing concern about their mental and emotional health. 29-percent of parents surveyed said their child was experiencing harm to their well being because of social distancing and closures. Some signs to watch for in your child are changes in their behavior, energy levels, difficulty sleeping or eating and disinterest in previously enjoyable activities. If your child is experiencing any of these changes, call and see your child’s doctor.