At Refuge Services in Lubbock, Horses are paired with riders with differing abilities. It’s a form of therapy to help both people and the animals.

Spending time at Refuge Services is more than just riding a horse.

It is a form of therapy that helps mentally, physically, and emotionally. Clients spend time with occupational therapists and the horses.

Randy and Patti Mandrell started the non-profit in 1999, way ahead of the times, with a goal of using Equine assisted Psychotherapy as a part of the team in traditional therapy and physical therapy.

Offering so much more than just playing with the horse. It is conversation in real time and learning more about themselves and learning how to manage things that feel out of control.