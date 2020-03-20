Intentional Living – Savvy Summit Krav Maga

Another reason to cut sugary drinks from your diet. New research shows the drinks can cause a lot more damage than just weight gain.

Sugar-sweetened beverages are filled with calories and lack nutrients, yet sodas, sports drinks, and fruit-flavored drinks are the largest source of added sugars in the American diet. New research in the journal of the American Heart Association finds drinking more than 12 ounces of sugary drinks a day is linked to lower levels of so-called good cholesterol, or HDL cholesterol, and higher levels of triglycerides in middle-aged and older adults. Dr. Luke Laffin, a preventive cardiologist says, "This is important because both of those findings have been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease."