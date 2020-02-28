Intentional Living – Sound Bath Meditation

In this week’s Intentional Living, we take a look at another version of meditation that is gaining in popularity. Most of us think of meditation as quiet and silent. But meditation classes that immerse students with sound are becoming more popular.

It’s called Sound Bath Meditation where sound surrounds the students. For some who have been diagnosed with anxiety that are having memory problems, this class has been recommended by doctors. Sound bath meditation uses various sounds and vibrations at different frequencies which are designed to relax the mind and nervous system.

Meditation Teacher, Eric Mellgren, says, “Down to what is called a rest and digest state, which allows the body to heal at its most optimal level.” Students can sit or lie down, though they’re encouraged to fight the urge to fall asleep. Mellgren believes the vibrations have a physical effect as they move through the body. He goes on to say, “It’s helping to break up muscle tension, so it helps to reduce stress and anxiety as well as it opens up the blood vessels, allowing blood and oxygen to flow more freely which induces that state of relaxation.”

Many mental health experts feel sound therapy can treat a number of issues from depression to sleep disorders. Student Mark Dodge says sound bath meditation has greatly helped calm his anxiety and that his memory is better. Not perfect, but way better.

Helping to strengthen his mind by allowing it to simply be still.

Here in Lubbock you can find this type of meditation at Holistic Wellness and Yoga 108 located at 4410 50th Street.