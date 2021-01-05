Intentional Living – Sticking to your Resolutions

One of the traditions of New Year’s Eve is making resolutions for the upcoming year. It’s a chance to commit to changing something in our lives. Sometimes we stick with them…Sometimes not so much. In this week’s Intentional Living we have some tips on how to keep them.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. Some of the top goals include: losing weight, saving money and spending less time on electronic devices. And while figuring out goals tailored to YOU can be difficult sticking to those resolutions is the hardest part. Our Terri Furman has some tips.

Start small.

Make resolutions that you REALLY think you can keep. For example, if your aim is to exercise more frequently, schedule three or four days a week at the gym instead of seven…to start off.

Change ONE behavior at a time. Unhealthy behaviors develop over the course of time. So this definitely takes time. Don’t get overwhelmed and think that you have to reassess everything in your life. Instead, work toward changing one thing at a time.

Third, talk about it. Share your experiences with family and friends. Consider joining a support group to reach your goals. Something like a workout class. Having someone to share your struggles and successes with makes your journey to a healthier lifestyle that much easier.

Finally, Don’t beat yourself up. This point is extremely important because the odds are stacked against you to complete your resolution.

If you fall off the wagon, forgive yourself and start over the next day. And last…ask for support if and when you need it. When you’re changing staples in your life, knowing it’s ok to ask for help is essential.

Remember, by making your resolutions realistic there’s a greater chance that you’ll keep them throughout the year!