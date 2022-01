For many people de-cluttering is a popular way to mark the beginning of a new year. But instead of tossing or donating unwanted items, a growing number of Americans are first offering them to their neighbors – for FREE.

It is part of the “Buy Nothing Project” and membership is exploding nationwide. It all got started by a couple of friends. That is this week’s Intentional Living and you can go on Facebook now and find the Buy Nothing Lubbock page.