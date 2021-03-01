Why visiting the dentist is so important even during the pandemic

Has it been a while since you or your child has been to see the Dentist due to the Pandemic?

You aren’t alone, I’m just as guilty.

In this week’s Intentional Living we talk with A Pediatric Dentist on ways to keep kids teeth healthy until we can get face to face again.

Since March of 2020, every parent’s schedule has been changed. And so going to the doctor for check ups is just as important for kids as it is for adults. Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Dusty Janssen, DDS says, “beginning of May we got to start seeing patients again and, and as such, they’re still patients that are that are, you know, unsure about coming into the practice or any practices and so I think that’s getting less and less as we move further. So I think those populations are ones that are still really missing out on significant needs and their dental care

With more kids staying at home it made parents say, “wow”, I had no idea they were eating so much junk food. Dr. Janssen tells us, “In between meals let’s drink lots of water because it’s going to rinse the sugars and bacteria from our mouth down into our stomach and that does a great job of helping keep our mouth healthy. The other thing is, if we, when we can decrease the amount of carbohydrates. Parents always think hey, the cavities come from my eating sugar. So my kids don’t eat Starburst all day long, so there’s no way my kids are getting cavities. Well, the reality is cavities don’t just come from the sugars that we think of. Sugars are very present in carbohydrate form in goldfish crackers and cracker snacks and granola bars and and Cheerios and Cheetos and so they stick in the kid’s teeth.”

So what are the healthy options for snacking? “So, snacks that are, that are healthy for kids to have can really be things like cheese and yogurt and fresh fruits and vegetables and nuts, and those type of things can be can be really great so an afternoon snack of string cheese and applesauce is so much more nutritious, but also better for our teeth than goldfish crackers.”

When it comes to brushing and flossing, Dr. Janssen says twice a day is best. “We recommend a two a day, nighttime is our most important one because what happens is at nighttime when we go to sleep. All of the food and bacteria from the day are stuck on our teeth. And so we want to clean that off really good before we’re going to sleep and say we brush our teeth in the morning for our friends we brush our teeth at night for our for ourselves. So, two times a day is absolutely important and a goal, but but at nighttime when having a really great brushing and flossing is is of the utmost importance.