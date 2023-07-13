At 16 years old, Annabel loves to color in coloring books and play with her baby dolls. Just one look in her eyes and you will see her innocent soul.

Thanks to Sherry Bolton, Owner of Culinary Co-op on Frankford, Annabel and I were able to learn how to decorate cakes. When it comes to what Annabel is looking for in her forever family, it’s simple. A family that is kind to me and treats me well. I’m looking for kindness and Christians. She doesn’t mind siblings either, just so long as they are girls. She says boys are very messy and she feels more comfortable with girls. But don’t worry Dad, she is ok with you.

Aside from being a beautiful girl with a pure heart, Annabel loves country music and makeup. Even telling me she never goes with out her lipstick. A true Southern girl.

Most importantly she is hoping to find a home.

If you are interested in learning more about Annabel, please submit home studies to txreg1adoption@st-francis.org and specify the child’s name. Please allow two weeks for home study review. If a potential family is a match a TARE Coordinator will send additional information about the child for the family to review.

Saint Francis Ministries is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing and hope to children and families. Saint Francis is the community-based care provider for Texas DFPS Region 1, which includes 41 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains. To learn more about adopting or fostering, you are invited to attend one of the monthly virtual meetings held by Saint Francis and hear from local child placing agencies how to get started, the basic qualifications and much more. Plus, there is plenty of time to ask questions! Visit Saint Francis Texas on Facebook @SFMtexas to register for the online meetings.