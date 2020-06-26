Kiss the Cook: Bacon and Cheese Egg Muffins

Most of us can relate to trying to be healthy and then falling off the wagon. In this week's Intentional Living, one mom struggled with staying on track during the stay at home orders. And she gives us her reason for making healthy changes.

Aubrey Thixton says, "In December I woke up in the middle of the night and I could not get my heart to stop and just pounding it felt like there was a fist in my chest pounding from the inside out almost and I had experienced that before, but it seemed like I could take a breath." But this time Aubrey noticed something different,, "two hours later I couldn't get it to quit so I woke up my husband and said something is wrong."