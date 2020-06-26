Kiss the Cook: Bacon and Cheese Egg Muffins
Ingredients
· 8 eggs, large
· 2/3 cup cottage cheese, low-fat
· 1 cup shredded pepper jack
·6 strips bacon, precooked
· 2 tsp. Chipotle Cholula Hot Sauce
· Optional: Ezekiel Sprouted English Muffins, Freak Flag Chimichuri Sauce
Instructions
1. Spray non-stick cooking spray in muffin tin.
2. Heat oven to 350°.
3. In a large blender, combine all of the ingredients.
4. Blend it on high for about 20-30 seconds.
5. Divide the blended ingredients equally into the greased 12 count muffin tin.
6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until all of the egg bites are fully cooked.
7. While still warm, use a knife to slide around the edges of each egg muffin to loosen it from the sides of the muffin tin.