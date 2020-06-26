Breaking News
Kiss the Cook: Bacon and Cheese Egg Muffins

Ingredients
· 8 eggs, large
· 2/3 cup cottage cheese, low-fat
· 1 cup shredded pepper jack
·6 strips bacon, precooked
· 2 tsp. Chipotle Cholula Hot Sauce
· Optional: Ezekiel Sprouted English Muffins, Freak Flag Chimichuri Sauce

Instructions
1. Spray non-stick cooking spray in muffin tin.

2. Heat oven to 350°.

3. In a large blender, combine all of the ingredients.

4. Blend it on high for about 20-30 seconds.

5. Divide the blended ingredients equally into the greased 12 count muffin tin.

6. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until all of the egg bites are fully cooked.

7. While still warm, use a knife to slide around the edges of each egg muffin to loosen it from the sides of the muffin tin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

