Kiss the Cook: Berry Caprese Salad in a Jar

Ingredients

· 2 tablespoons pesto

· 2 tablespoons vinegar

· 1 teaspoon honey

· ½ cup mini fresh mozzarella balls

· 2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

· 2 cups cooked pasta

· 2 cups baby spinach

· 2 cups berries

· 4 pint Ball jars

Instructions

1. In one of the jars, place pesto, vinegar, and honey. Place lid on jar and shake to combine. Carefully divide dressing into remaining 3 jars, leaving some in the jar used to mix.

2. Divide remaining ingredients into the jars in the order listed. Place lids on jar and store in refrigerator.

3. When ready to eat, remove jar from refrigerator and shake to combine.