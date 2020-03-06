Kiss The Cook: Creamy Tuna Wraps
Ingredients
· 1 head O Organics Butter Lettuce, washed and separated into leaves
· 4 Flat-Out Wraps
· 2 containers albacore tuna
· 2 tomatoes, sliced
· 2 small avocados, sliced
· 4 tablespoons Bolthouse Ranch Yogurt Dressing
· Pickled green beans (optional)
Instructions
1. Place lettuce onto a Flat-Out (or omit Flat-Out if desired).
2. Divide tuna onto lettuce. Repeat with tomatoes and avocados.
3. Drizzle with dressing.
4. Serve with pickled green beans if desired.