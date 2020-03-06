Kiss the Cook: Creamy Tuna Wraps

Today on Terri Tells You, we talk with Elizabeth Hill who owns Burklee Hill Vineyards. It is a family-owned winery producing locally-grown wine from the Texas High Plains. The Hill family has grown wine grapes on the Texas High Plains since 2002 on land farmed by the family for five generations. With a passion for quality, local wine, they are making it a tribute to the generations of family members that have inspired them.

The name, “Burklee,” was chosen in tribute to Chace Hill’s grandfathers, Burk Roberts and Eddie “Lee” Courtney. Burk was named after Chace’s great-grandfather, Burnett Burk, who previously owned and farmed the land where the vineyard is located today.