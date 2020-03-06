Kiss the Cook: Creamy Tuna Wraps

Features

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kiss The Cook: Creamy Tuna Wraps

Ingredients

· 1 head O Organics Butter Lettuce, washed and separated into leaves
· 4 Flat-Out Wraps
· 2 containers albacore tuna
· 2 tomatoes, sliced
· 2 small avocados, sliced
· 4 tablespoons Bolthouse Ranch Yogurt Dressing
· Pickled green beans (optional)

Instructions

1. Place lettuce onto a Flat-Out (or omit Flat-Out if desired).

2. Divide tuna onto lettuce. Repeat with tomatoes and avocados.

3. Drizzle with dressing.

4. Serve with pickled green beans if desired.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar