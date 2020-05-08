Kiss the Cook: Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries

Ingredients

· 1 lb. fresh cherries

· 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

· Optional: crushed pretzels, chopped walnuts, coarse sea salt, unsweetened shredded coconut

Instructions

1. Wash cherries and place on a cookie sheet lined with a clean towel. Dry thoroughly. This is very important. If the cherries are not completely dry the chocolate will not stick.

2. Line a large plate or cookie sheet with wax paper. In a microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate chips. Start with 20 seconds on high; stir. Continue for 10 seconds if needed.

3. Dip cherries in chocolate, then in other toppings if desired. Placed dipped cherries on wax paper lined plate.

4. let cherries sit for about 30 minutes to allow chocolate to set. Serve immediately.

