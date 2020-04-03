Kiss the Cook: Marinated Tomatoes

Ingredients

· 2 cups chopped tomatoes

· 1/4 red onion

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· Sea salt to taste

· 1/4 cup quality extra virgin olive oil

· 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

· 1 tablespoon lemon juice

· Freshly ground black pepper to taste

· 1 teaspoon dried basil

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, add all ingredients and toss together.

2. Cover and let it sit for about an hour.

3. Enjoy by themselves, over tuna on toast, with your morning eggs, or stirred with white beans for a bean salad!