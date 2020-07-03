Kiss the Cook: Potato Salad

Ingredients

· 3 pounds potatoes, washed and cut into 1 inch cubes

· 1 package (10 oz.) frozen, chopped spinach

· 1 can (14 oz) artichoke hearts, drained and diced

· 3/4 cup light olive oil mayonnaise

· 3/4 cup plain fat-free Open Nature Greek yogurt

· 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

· 2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

· 2 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 tsp. Italian seasoning

· 1 tsp. salt

· 1/2 tsp. pepper

· 3 tbsp. chopped fresh or partially dried chives

Instructions

1. In a large pot, placed cubed potatoes; cover with water. Set over high heat until boiling; turn heat down and simmer until potatoes are fork tender, about 15 – 20 minutes. Add spinach in the last few minutes of cooking to thaw.

2. Drain potatoes and spinach. Set aside in large bowl to cool.

3. Place remaining ingredients except the chives in a medium bowl. Stir together.

4. Pour mixture over potatoes and stir until well combined. Top with chives.

5. Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.