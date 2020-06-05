Breaking News
Kiss the Cook: Shrimp Tostadas with Avocado Cilantro Sauce

Ingredients
· 1 avocado
· 1/2 cup mayonnaise
· 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
· Juice of one lime
· One container (5.3 oz) plain Greek yogurt
· 1/2 cup salsa
· Tostada shells
· 3/4 lb. shrimp, cooked and seasoned (taco seasoning or Old Bay)

Instructions
1. In a small food processor, place avocado, mayonnaise, cilantro, and lime juice; puree together.

2. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt and salsa.

3. Build your tostada: Spread about 3 tablespoons avocado sauce on tostada shell. Top with 5-6 shrimp. Drizzle on salsa dressing and top with cabbage, cheese, and green onion.

4. Repeat for remaining tostadas.

6. Serve immediately.

