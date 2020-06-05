Kiss the Cook: Shrimp Tostadas with Avocado Cilantro Sauce

Ingredients

· 1 avocado

· 1/2 cup mayonnaise

· 1/4 cup fresh cilantro

· Juice of one lime

· One container (5.3 oz) plain Greek yogurt

· 1/2 cup salsa

· Tostada shells

· 3/4 lb. shrimp, cooked and seasoned (taco seasoning or Old Bay)

Instructions

1. In a small food processor, place avocado, mayonnaise, cilantro, and lime juice; puree together.

2. In a small bowl, mix together yogurt and salsa.

3. Build your tostada: Spread about 3 tablespoons avocado sauce on tostada shell. Top with 5-6 shrimp. Drizzle on salsa dressing and top with cabbage, cheese, and green onion.

4. Repeat for remaining tostadas.

6. Serve immediately.