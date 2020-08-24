Kiss the Cook: Spicy Zucchini Cornbread

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Here’s the recipe for Spicy Zucchini Cornbread that was featured on KAMC’s Kiss the Cook.
Ingredients
· 2 eggs, beaten
· 4 cups shredded zucchini
· 1 onion, chopped
· 2 ¼ cup dry corn muffin mix (half of 15 oz. box)
· 4 oz. chopped green chilies
· ½ teaspoon salt
· ¼ teaspoon pepper
· 8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 2-quart casserole dish.
2. In a large bowl mix together the zucchini, onion, eggs, muffin mix, green chilies, salt and pepper. Stir in 4 ounces of the cheese. Spread this mixture into a greased 2-quart casserole dish; top with remaining 4 ounces of cheese.
3. Bake in a preheated oven for 60 minutes.