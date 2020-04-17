Kiss the Cook: Zucchini Carrot Oat Waffles
Ingredients
· 2 cups old fashioned oats
· 2 tsp. baking powder
· 1 tsp. baking soda
· 1/2 tsp. fine sea salt
· 1 tsp. cinnamon
· 1 cup banana – mashed, about 2 large
· 2 eggs lightly beaten
· 1/2 cup maple syrup
· 2 cups grated zucchini
· 1 cup grated carrots
· 1 tsp. vanilla extract
Instructions
1. Grease and preheat waffle griddle.
2. Use a high-powered blender or food processor to grind the oats into a flour. Transfer the oat flour into a bowl, and add the baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
3. In a separate bowl, mash the bananas and add the beaten eggs, maple syrup, grated zucchini and carrots, and vanilla.
4. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ones and mix with a rubber spatula.
5. Depending on the size of your waffle griddle, ladle out some batter onto prepared griddle. Cook until done.
6. Serve immediately or freeze once waffles are cooled.