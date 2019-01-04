Kiss The Cook: 4 Ways to Use Citrus

4 Ways to Use Citrus in Meals

Breakfast:

Stir Chopped Raspberry and/or Cara Cara Oranges into your morning oatmeal. Use Mooala Banana Milk to make it a Sunrise Oatmeal breakfast!

Lunch:

Stir chopped Raspberry and/or Cara Cara Oranges into some of Light Chicken Salad from Market Street. Serve on some Good N’ Grainy Bread from our Bakery.

Dinner:

Grab some of our Ready Chef Go Pork form our Meat Market. Cook according to package directions; carefully remove from package when done and chop. On a bed of O Organics Spring Mix Salad, place the chopped pork. Sprinkle on some chopped oranges; add some Asian Dressing and sliced almonds for a great dinner salad.

Dessert:

Combine one container TruWhip with one 24 oz. Low Fat Cottage Cheese. Stir in 2-3 chopped oranges.

If you would like to sign up for the 28 day eating healthy challenge, sign up here:  http://www.happyandnourished.com/28-day-challenge-2019/

