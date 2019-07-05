KAMC Kiss the Cook: Pineapple Coleslaw

Ingredients

· 1 20 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drain and reserve juice

· 3 cups shredded cabbage (1 bag slaw mix)

· ½ cup slivered almonds and pepitas

· 2 tablespoons partially dried chives

· Dressing

· 1 (5.3 oz.) container plain Greek yogurt

· 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

· 3-4 tablespoons coconut sugar

· 3-4 tablespoons pineapple juice – reserved from drained pineapple chunks

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

· 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

Instructions

1. Into a small bowl, drain pineapple tidbits reserving juice. Set aside pineapple into large bowl.

2. In a small bowl with juice, add yogurt, vinegar, coconut sugar, salt, pepper and red pepper; mix well.

3. In a large bowl, add cabbage, pineapple tidbits, almonds, pepitas and chives. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss until well coated. Sprinkle on more red pepper if desired.

4. Cover and place in refrigerator to chill until ready to serve.