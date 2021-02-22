Mental Health Help Easier to find…

More than 80-percent of Americans report some symptoms of prolonged stress related to the pandemic. That is according to the American Psychological Association. The isolation doesn’t get any easier. In this week’s Intentional Living we found there is a new push, to make sure everyone gets the help they need to take care of their mental health.

Anger, Anxiety, and depression are some of the symptoms Americans recently reported, as signs of stress amid the now months long pandemic. And experts say many may not know where to turn. Dr. Frances Douglas is the President of the Texas Psychological Association and she tells us, “We really don’t do a good job of educating what psychology is and what we do, when we would talk to people about that’s what made us decide to launch this campaign.”

That campaign is called “Texas Psychologists in Action”, created by the Texas Psychological Association. Resources designed to teach people about the differences between Mental Health Care Providers, how Psychologists are trained and how they may be able to help you. Also, how you can access help, from your home. Dr. Douglas says, “for some people in Texas, they don’t have broadband, they don’t have access to internet to be able to do the kinds of Telehealth that are maintaining a lot of people right now.”

Right now the association is advocating more access to care, by phone. While they work on expanding virtual care options. Keys in maxing out the limited Mental Health Care workforce, during a time, when the need is greater than ever.

To find Texas Psychologists in Action, log on to www.texaspsyc.org and you will find more information on Mental Health Care providers and how you access help from home.