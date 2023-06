LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for this week.

The City of Lubbock is preparing to be home to the state’s next veteran’s cemetery as well as looking for outstanding citizens to fill spots for Lubbock boards and commissions. Also, we speak with Lubbock representative, Carl Tepper about his first go-around in Austin and the seven bills he filed that made it Governor Abbott’s desk.

Segment 1: Interview with Carl Tepper

Segment 2: Interview with Dr. Wilson