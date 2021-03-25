Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (3/21/21)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Mayor Dan Pope said ERCOT failed on the issue of reliability in February. But he still thinks the odds are “pretty high” that Lubbock will join ERCOT on June 1.

Councilman Randy Christian said ERCOT needs to be fixed but he’s not saying there must be a delay before Lubbock joins. He said there is still time to make a decision.

Scott Braddock with Quorum Reports spends “Five Good Minutes” with us. He talks about ERCOT and the issue of electricity repricing.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs Sundays at 11:30 a.m. and 10:35 p.m. on KAMC.

Use the video player above to watch segment 1. Use the players below for segments 2, 3 and 4.

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4