Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/23/19)

Teachers across the South Plains and the Lone Star State are happy a pay raise is coming their way thanks to the Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott. Teachers in the Lubbock Independent School District are even happier than most because they’re getting a little extra in their paychecks.

Congress says help is on the way for communities to deal with the humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, including here in Texas.

Also, we’ll have a recap of all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Are you happy with the changes in the public school finance system made by the state legislature?

