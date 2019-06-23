Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/23/19)

Talking Points
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) – Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Teachers across the South Plains and the Lone Star State are happy a pay raise is coming their way thanks to the Texas Legislature and Governor Abbott. Teachers in the Lubbock Independent School District are even happier than most because they’re getting a little extra in their paychecks.

Congress says help is on the way for communities to deal with the humanitarian crisis along the U.S.-Mexico border, including here in Texas.

Also, we’ll have a recap of all the local, state and national political news of the past week.

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd airs each Sunday morning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday evenings at 11:05 p.m.

You can watch additional segments of the broadcast below:

Don’t forget to vote in our weekly poll question. Are you happy with the changes in the public school finance system made by the state legislature?

Talking Points with Bryan Mudd: Are you happy with the changes in the public school finance system made by the state legislature?

Posted by KAMC News on Sunday, June 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss