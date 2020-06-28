Talking Points with Bryan Mudd (6/28/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

Bryan Mudd talks with Congressman Jody Arrington about coronavirus aid and federal debt. There is a bipartisan effort to agree on debt to GDP ratios. Use the video player above to watch segment one.

Bryan also talks with Douglas Freitag, candidate for 140th District Judge. It turns out, local campaigning is a lot harder because of COVID-19. Freitag describes how he’s going about it. Use the video player below to see segment two.

Our Austin Bureau correspondent Wes Rapaport talks about the issue of coronvirus safety as Texas kids go back to school in the fall. Use the video player below to see segment three.

Special note: Because of a technical problem, segment four is not here. We apologize.