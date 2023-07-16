LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

We discuss the issues that the Lubbock Police Department had with responses to 911 calls, and Lubbock mayor Tray Payne and city council members give statements on this issue.

Earlier this week, on Monday, Texas state leaders announced the $18 billion property tax deal. We talk with Lubbock County’s Chief Appraiser Tim Radloff on how this will affect Lubbock.

Segment 1: 911 problems in Lubbock

Segment 2: Interview with Tim Radloff