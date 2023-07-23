LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for the week.

Texas Senator James Cornyn created the federal “Chips Act” to provide investment money to companies that build microchips for the United States. Here’s how microchips play vital part in keeping the country together.

A Lubbock organization is once again pushing for the decriminalization of Marijuana and change city ordinances to make the possession of a small amount legal. Also, Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish came in the KAMC studio to discuss his plans for federal funding.

