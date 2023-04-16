LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking point for the week.

The annual report for the Lubbock Police Department is officially out. Chief Floyd Mitchell tells about the status of Lubbock crime and where the city is headed. A Texas Tech student testified to Texas lawmakers about a potential bill that she said will make life hard for students of color on college campuses.

Segment 1: Interview with Chief of the Lubbock Police Department Floyd Mitchell

Segment 2: Texas Tech student testifies to Texas lawmakers about potential bill to end diversity initiatives on college campuses