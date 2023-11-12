LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

Proposition 5 has been passed, which means a lot of money is coming Texas Tech’s way. President Lawrence Schovanec spoke with us about what the next steps are for the university.

In addition to Prop 5 passing, Prop A was also passed, which means Lubbock County is officially getting a new facility for Lubbock’s next medical examiner. The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is suing President Joe Bide for wage rates regarding federally funded construction projects.

Segment 1: Election Day and Voting

Segment 2: Headlines for the Week