LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

The third special session among Texas lawmakers has taken a stale turn. We take a look at what the odds are of them returning to Austin for a fourth session. Lubbock lawmaker Jadey Harrington voted against the expulsion of Representative George Santos.

It’s officially election week, and we are taking a look at what’s on the ballot and what it can mean for you.

Segment 1: Interview with Carl Tepper

Segment 2: What’s on the ballot