LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for the week.

Governor Greg Abbott came to the Hub City to endorse two of Lubbock’s lawmakers, Carl Tepper and Dustin Burrows.

We also remember the life of Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson, who passed away unexpectedly on November 26 at the age of 34.

Segment 1: Remembering Matt Dawson

Segment 2: Greg Abbott visits Lubbock