LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your talking points for this week.

On the heels of the state’s rent release fund, we take a look at the state of affairs here in the Hub City. Is it the same in Lubbock as it is for the rest of Texas? Also, the conversation of regulating game rooms in Lubbock County were tabled until September. This comes a week after a deadly shooting rampage made its way to a South Lubbock game room.

As for what’s making political headlines, Lubbock City Council discussed paid quarantine leave for first responders, there’s an expected hike in home appraisals, and the Matt Dawson Act is one step closer to being passed into Texas law.

Segment 1: Interview with Jason Cantu, Lubbock Apartment Association Treasurer

Segment 2: Recap on local, state, and national headlines from the week

Segment 3: Interview with Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish