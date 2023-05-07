LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here’s this week’s Talking Points.

We spoke with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick on where we are on the 30 priorities he has laid out as well at the seven emergency items created by Governor Greg Abbott.

In our weekly headlines, Treasurer secretary Janet Yellen notified congress that the U.S. could default its debt as early as June. However, Budget Committee Chair and Lubbock congress Jodey Arrington recently voted in favor of bill that would raise the debt ceiling.

Dallas politician Colin Allred announced his 2024 bid to challenge republican Ted Cruz. Does Allred have a shot defeating Senator Cruz.

Lastly, Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson gave a passionate speech to lawmakers about the bill’s importance for first responders. Dawson was seriously hurt in 2020 following a traffic accident that killed Lubbock Police Officer Nick Reyna and Lieutenant Eric Hill of the Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Segment 1: Interview with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Segment 2: Interview continued with Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

Segment 3 : A look at Matt Dawson’s speech to Texas lawmakers