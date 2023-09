LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here’s a look at your talking points for the week.

The impeachment trial for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is well underway, and we find out what the implications could be for Texans. Locally, the city council gave a sneak peek at what the 2024 budget could look like.

Segment 1 & 2: Interview with Drew Landry

Segment 3: Political headlines of the past week