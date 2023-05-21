LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC)– Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here’s a look at this week’s talking points.

The clock is ticking on the Texas Legislature, however many of the big ticket items on Governor Abbott’s list still haven’t been settled. What can be done to settle these issues before the clock runs out? Also, the United States Agriculture policy is up for rewrite. What does this mean for farmers?

First responders and their families could soon receive some new insurance benefits under the Matt Dawson Act.

Segment 1: Interview with Jodey Arrington

Segment 2: Interview with Steve Brosch

Segment 3: Matt Dawson Act