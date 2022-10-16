LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week.

The Texas Land Office oversees 13 million acres of public lands. We speak with both major candidates in the race for Texas Land Commissioner.

Republican George P. Bush is out of office soon. Democrat Jay Kleberg is up against Republican Dawn Buckingham to replace Bush. Use the video players in Segments 1 and 2 below to hear from both.

Segment 1: Interview with Jay Kleberg

Segment 2: Interview with Dawn Buckingham

Segment 3: Comments from Lubbock road-bond PAC members