Raider Red Meats BBQ & Ribeye Championship

If you love to grill outside or cook bbq for large crowds, then you need to listen up. The 5th Annual Raider Red Meats BBQ & Ribeye Championships are a week away. John Reeves with Smokin X and Sarah Spradlin from Raider Red Meats tell us what to expect from the event.

On Friday, August 23rd there will be the Raider Rumble which will include four nationally recognized Pitmasters go head to head in a Tomahawk Ribeye Cookoff. This starts at 6pm and will be held at the Animal & Food Science Livestock Arena. There is a thousand dollars winner take all prize for this. Come out and watch these guys and learn some secrets in the process. The public is welcome!

Friday evening will be the Sponsors Dinner and Concert featuring a live and silent auction. All funds raised will go to benefit students in the Animal & Food Science Department through scholarships. In 2018, the event funded a dozen scholarships for students.

Saturday kicks off the KCBS sanctioned BBQ Cook-off where BBQ teams from all over Lubbock, the state of Texas and the country will be vying to win the top prize in four different categories. There is 18-thousand dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs and more importantly bragging rights.

They are still accepting teams to cook on Saturday. It’s a $275 entry fee and for more information you can go online to www.raiderredmeats.com

Hope to see you there!