Terri Tells You 8/1/19

In this week’s Terri Tells You we start out with some exciting news for folks who live on or near South University and the Loop. Construction broke ground this week and a new Wendy’s is being built inside the Target parking lot. We can expect this to be completed in the next three to four months.

Also this week, Bolton Oil has decided to sell their business to Take Five. Owner Charles Bolton says they weren’t up for sale but Take Five made them an offer a few months ago. And now Bolton says was the right time. They’ve sold six oil change locations but the property and stations are still under Bolton’s management. The company Take Five hired all the current employees and the name will be changing within the next 90 days.

Former Mayor ‘Tom Martin’ is being honored next week. The city will rename the Lubbock Youth Sports Complex at F-M 1585 and Milwaukee “The Thomas A. Martin Sports Complex.” Martin served the city for 28 years, first as a Lubbock Police officer then moving to other Texas cities and serving there. Ultimately ‘Martin’ returned to the Hub City and served as the Mayor for two terms. Martin passed away in April of 2018.

Teachers this is for you… Soft Surroundings in the Kingsgate Shopping Center on 82nd and Quaker is giving away a Teacher Makeover. I spoke with store manager, Felicia Herald today. Herald tells me Soft Surroundings knows and understands how hard our teachers work so they are happy to be taking nominations for their Teacher Makeover. Herald says the winner will receive a shirt and pant of the teacher’s choice. A facial, and color matching for the Jane Iredale makeup line, and a makeover, then they will receive two products from that to take home. Then to top it all off you will receive one of their fabulous necklaces.

They are taking nominations through August 8th. All you have to do is go to www.softsurroundings.com/teachermakeover and nominate yourself or a teacher that has made a difference in your life or the life of your child.

Soft Surroundings actually offers 10% off all year long for teachers but now until September 3rd teachers will receive 15% off. All you have to do is present a badge or something showing you are a teacher. So get to nominating! School is just around the corner.