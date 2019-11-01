Terri Tells You – Ashley’s Own Eats and Treats

This week on Terri Tells You we meet Ashley Smith who loves to cook for a lot of people and owns Ashley’s Own Eats and Treats! I met Ashley at the Lubbock Taste Tour event benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and she made a Mac N’ Cheese bar where you choose your own fixings along with Banana Pudding and Dressing with cranberry…Everything was SO good! She means it when she says comfort soul food meets gourmet. She decided to open up her own catering company less than a year ago in Lubbock and so she can make your meeting, party, or event fabulous!

She has a special for Thanksgiving and Christmas that feeds 4-6 people for $75 that includes your choice of roast, turkey, ham or buttered chicken, Mac N’ Cheese, Mashed or Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Rolls, Dressing and Gravy. You can include a 7UP cake for $15 more. Or if you are looking for gifts for customers or friends, you can get gourmet candy apples that are stuffed with cheesecake, and candied for $7 each or $60 per dozen. (We tried out three different flavors at the station and they are to die for!)

She also offers rentals for events like tables, linens, chair covers, chafers along with a variety of plateware and glasses. She is located at 8212 Ithaca Ave. Suite 3.

Then she also offers interactive cooking classes or cooking with a twist. These are typically held once a quarter at the Legacy Event Center. It’s BYOB and there is live music while you learn to cook your own soul food! Each of these classes holds 10-16 people.

Here is the most important part…how to get in touch with Ashley Smith! You can give her a call at 806-577-5084, drop by the office at 8212 Ithaca Ave., Suite 3 or follow her on Facebook