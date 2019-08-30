Terri Tells You – Blue Ice Vodka Tailgate Cocktails under 100 calories…

Texas Tech Football kicks off the 2019 season this Saturday and with the popularity of low calorie cocktails, Blue Ice Vodka is wrapping them up in a perfect bow. President and COO of Blue Ice Vodka, Tom Gibson, joins us for this weeks Terri Tells You to get you all ready to go.

So while you are out tailgating this weekend, there are a couple of recipes you will want to make note of. But first we must talk about how Blue Ice Vodka started. Blue Ice Vodka started with “Big Jim” Myerson’s vision, who was a man with great charisma and integrity. He had a passion for fine wines and spirits, with a passion for creating truly handcrafted spirits, leading him on a quest through the Grand Teton Mountains. He had a vision to create his own vodka made with the highest quality crops that America had to offer. He didn’t have to look very far to find the ideal crop region to craft his vodka. Idaho became the region of choice, where the man behind the brand and his family came from and lived, and where the natural ingredients are sourced to make the best tasting, handcrafted potato vodka. So the dream began…

And now it’s available right here in Lubbock! You can get your day started early by having a Bloody Raider…Texas made Sunrise Survival Texas Style Bloody Mary Mix, with about an ounce and a half of Blue Ice Vodka, a couple of shakes of Worcestershire sauce and then garnish with some celery and grilled shrimp and you are ready to kick off your Tailgate in style!

Then after you have lunch and are ready to start focusing on the game, you have a great clean option in this recipe…start with a sparkling beverage with lemon or orange…pour an ounce and a half of Blue Ice Vodka over ice, then some of either sparkling beverage, a splash of Perrier grapefruit sparkling water, and finish off with a slice of lemon or grapefruit and there you have a low-calorie fit friendly cocktail…Again under 100 calories!

Now that your palete is wet, here is where you can find Blue Ice Vodka. Spec’s, Woody’s, and Ollie’s right here in the Hub City…You won’t regret your decision to purchase a clean non GMO, gluten free, and under 100 calories with mixers. So get to mixing.

Find more recipes at www.blueicevodka.com