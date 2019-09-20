Terri Tells You – Cheers! Tours & Events

In this week’s Terri Tells You, we meet Donna Palmer, the owner of Cheers! Tours & Events. Donna tells us all about how Cheers! can take you to the excitement right here in West Texas. She and her husband are native Lubbockites and have a love for our community and a passion for the entertainment that can be shared.

We got to take a ride and talk about all the things Cheers! has to offer. They have two buses that hold fifteen people including the driver. If you are looking for a Birthday Party, Cheers Winery Tour, a Karaoke Kruz Tour, a Pick 3 Happy Hour Tour, Sunday Funday Brunch Tour, I Love Beer Tour, Sip ‘N Shop Tour, BBQ and Brews Tour, Fine Dining Tour, Scavenger Hunt, Create your own Adventure, or even Out of Town Tours. They have something for everyone! Even if you need a ride home from a night out or want to do something fun as a group they will make it a night to remember.

The hard part is choosing what kind of fun you want to have, the easiest is calling them at 806-470-6432 or just log on to www.cheerslubbock.com and get your party started!