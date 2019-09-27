Terri Tells You – Code Ninjas

Does your child love technology and want to either be on a device or game all the time? Then Code Ninjas is a new business you will want to check in to! Jody Slaughter and his wife Amy own Code Ninjas here in Lubbock and Jody says it is geared toward kids ages 7-14. They will have a blast building video games while learning coding, math, logic and problem solving.

The business is built in the same manner as a dojo. Kids start with a white bracelet and then work their way up through the colors until the reach the black bracelet. Kids will learn new skills and confidence as they move through the bracelets. Code Senseis will help kids along their path every step of the way. By the time they are done, they will have published a real app in the App Store!

No experience is needed to send your child. They will teach each child to their level of learning at their speed. There is a program for every child and every schedule.

You can drop-in which is flexible for weeknight learning. They offer Parents Night Out with fun and games on Friday nights. Birthday parties are available and they host camps like Minecraft, JavaScript, game-building and more. To find more information log on to www.codeninjas.com/locations/tx-lubbock and see if this is right for your child. They are located at 6305 66th Street #400, right off of Milwaukee and 66th Street. You can give them a call at 806-370-0022. Texas Tech Alum Owned. You can also find them on social media. Facebook: Code Ninjas or on Instagram: @CodeNinjasLubbock