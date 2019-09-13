Terri Tells You – Fiestas Patrias

Joining us for Terri Tells You this week is Zenaida Aguero-Reyes. She is the chairwoman for the 32nd Annual Fiestas Patrias and tells us why this event is so important. National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from September 15 to October 15, and it’s important because people celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

This Saturday, September 14th the celebration kicks off with a parade with the theme of “Celebrating Unity.” It begins at 10am and starts at Ave X and Broadway to the Civic Center. This is an event for the whole family! Then get your lawn chairs and blankets ready and head over to LHUCA at 511 Ave. K. You will find food trucks, games and great musical groups and performances by Ballet Folklorico.

Here is a list of performers that will be there on Saturday…Ballet Folklorico Aztlan, Clifton Castle, Los Infielez, Lubbock High Ballet Folklorico de Oro, Tequila Rhythm Section, JJ y Avance, Lubbock High Mariachi de Oro, Grito de Dolores, Nematatlin Jarocho de Veracruz, from Mexico, and Grupo Rival.

Everything goes all day until 10pm. And the best part other than the tradition is that all events are FREE! If you are interested in more information on the event, you can go to @fiestasdelllano on Facebook or www.fiestasdelllanolubbock.org